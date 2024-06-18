Quarry LP Sells 1,273 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Quarry LP trimmed its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $34,583,000. Vision One Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,413,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 254.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 794,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,822,000 after acquiring an additional 570,745 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 38.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,686,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,343,000 after purchasing an additional 468,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,952,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on KSS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.44.

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.90. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.88.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 80.65%.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

