Quarry LP Takes $33,000 Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Quarry LP bought a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 6,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 15,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd increased its stake in Albemarle by 8,068.3% during the fourth quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 400,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 395,103 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 516.9% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 12,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 10,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth about $714,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALB. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Albemarle from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Albemarle from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.11.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $100.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.84. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $98.95 and a 1 year high of $247.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.61.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.18%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

