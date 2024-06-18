Rajesh Vashist Sells 4,000 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total transaction of $496,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,367 shares in the company, valued at $55,922,070.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Rajesh Vashist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 13th, Rajesh Vashist sold 20,000 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $2,508,800.00.

SiTime Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $124.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.15 and a beta of 1.83. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $72.39 and a 1 year high of $141.99.

Institutional Trading of SiTime

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.17). SiTime had a negative net margin of 66.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $33.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in SiTime by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SiTime by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,166,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in SiTime by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in SiTime by 243.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

