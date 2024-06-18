Richardson Financial Services Inc. Invests $35,000 in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 663.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,137,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,536 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,121,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,767,000 after buying an additional 108,439 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 729,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,327,000 after acquiring an additional 14,816 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 653,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,937,000 after acquiring an additional 81,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 645,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,345,000 after acquiring an additional 37,891 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $72.87 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $76.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.38 and a 200-day moving average of $72.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

