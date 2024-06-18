Richardson Financial Services Inc. Invests $37,000 in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in H&R Block by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of HRB opened at $51.79 on Tuesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.66 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.69.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 224.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 29.29%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Articles

