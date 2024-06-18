Richardson Financial Services Inc. Makes New $28,000 Investment in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ING Groep by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,568,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,693,000 after purchasing an additional 622,037 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,402,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ING Groep by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 17,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays raised shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

ING Groep Price Performance

ING opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.44. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $18.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that ING Groep will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

ING Groep Profile

(Free Report)

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.