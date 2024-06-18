Richardson Financial Services Inc. Makes New $39,000 Investment in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,175 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Vipshop by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Vipshop by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Vipshop by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vipshop by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 38,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VIPS shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.39. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.50.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 7.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

