Richardson Financial Services Inc. Takes $34,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 139,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 150,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 22,493 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BWX opened at $21.61 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $23.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.20.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

