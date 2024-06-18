Richardson Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 370.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Element Solutions by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 1,585.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 477.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESI. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:ESI opened at $27.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.63. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $27.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 50.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.17 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

