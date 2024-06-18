Rovin Capital UT ADV Has $283,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $182.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $192.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.64.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.