Rovin Capital UT ADV Has $283,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $182.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $192.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.64.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
