Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $8,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 67,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 480,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,863,000 after acquiring an additional 15,041 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 984,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,785,000 after acquiring an additional 50,995 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 160,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,271,000 after acquiring an additional 99,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 836,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,547,000 after buying an additional 16,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RY shares. Argus raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.25.

Shares of RY stock opened at $103.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $77.90 and a 52-week high of $109.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 50.62%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

