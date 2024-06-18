Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $6,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,404,391.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,705.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,576,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,884 shares of company stock valued at $22,052,985. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

RCL opened at $149.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.66 and a 200-day moving average of $131.35. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $157.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Further Reading

