Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Trimmed by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,932 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $486,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $680,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $743,000. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $230.49 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $267.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.12.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $662,388.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total transaction of $893,934.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,687,877.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $662,388.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 615,470 shares of company stock valued at $172,557,838. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.79.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

