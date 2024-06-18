Scarborough Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 750 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Kampmann Melissa S. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 26,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $2,497,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 303.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,381,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $307,411.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,031,103.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 350,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $305,265.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at $565,442.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,238 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $307,411.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,347 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,103.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,234 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,823. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $136.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.51. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $140.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.29.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

