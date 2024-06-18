Scarborough Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VO opened at $243.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.76. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $250.41. The company has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.