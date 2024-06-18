Scarborough Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,002 United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Get United States Steel alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter worth about $337,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 4.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,673,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in United States Steel by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24,990 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on X. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

United States Steel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE X opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.32. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 2.00.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

United States Steel Profile

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.