Scarborough Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,478 iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2024

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVTFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.61.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0594 per share. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

