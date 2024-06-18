Scarborough Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,478 iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.61.
About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
