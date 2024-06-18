Scarborough Advisors LLC Invests $50,000 in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Ameren by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 4.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 1.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.70.

Ameren Price Performance

NYSE:AEE opened at $70.40 on Tuesday. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $67.03 and a 52-week high of $88.72. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.46.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $106,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,520.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $106,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,520.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Featured Stories

