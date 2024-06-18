Scarborough Advisors LLC Invests $58,000 in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 135,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.00.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $226.35 on Tuesday. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $170.96 and a 12 month high of $263.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.89 and its 200 day moving average is $232.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.06.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

