Scarborough Advisors LLC Invests $78,000 in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $55.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.68. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $59.14.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

