Scarborough Advisors LLC Makes New $104,000 Investment in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Get WD-40 alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in WD-40 by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in WD-40 by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Stock Up 1.3 %

WD-40 stock opened at $224.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84 and a beta of -0.07. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $182.53 and a 12-month high of $278.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $230.37 and its 200 day moving average is $245.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Transactions at WD-40

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $139.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WD-40 news, CEO Steven A. Brass purchased 432 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $232.22 per share, with a total value of $100,319.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,771,424.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David Pendarvis acquired 328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $234.75 per share, with a total value of $76,998.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,256.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Brass bought 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $232.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,319.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,771,424.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 973 shares of company stock valued at $226,910 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WDFC

WD-40 Profile

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.