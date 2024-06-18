Scarborough Advisors LLC Makes New $65,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,004,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,003,000 after buying an additional 341,684 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,938,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,687 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,618,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,139,000 after purchasing an additional 104,433 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,305,000 after purchasing an additional 118,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,843,000 after buying an additional 165,266 shares during the period.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $101.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.37. The company has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $101.88.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
