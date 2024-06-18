Scarborough Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSV opened at $87.72 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $71.27 and a 52 week high of $90.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.4205 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

