Scarborough Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,097,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,328,000 after acquiring an additional 362,140 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,886,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,802 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,066,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,575,000 after buying an additional 21,183 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,953,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,248,000 after buying an additional 110,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,755,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,126,000 after buying an additional 42,006 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $58.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.72 and a 200 day moving average of $57.17. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $60.59.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.