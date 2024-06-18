Scarborough Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 390 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $173.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.43. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $179.56. The company has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

