Scarborough Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 869 Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB)

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the fourth quarter worth $920,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,131,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:FXB opened at $122.22 on Tuesday. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $126.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.70.

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.