Scarborough Advisors LLC Takes $65,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 710.1% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 29,889 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 155,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 87,564 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,433,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 351,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,033,000 after acquiring an additional 18,216 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
IJR opened at $105.67 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.57. The stock has a market cap of $76.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.11 and its 200-day moving average is $106.40.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.