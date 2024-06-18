Scarborough Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,229,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,018,000 after purchasing an additional 112,353 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,162,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,920,000 after buying an additional 48,822 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 506,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,097,000 after buying an additional 13,371 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 479,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,818,000 after acquiring an additional 21,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platt Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC now owns 402,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,271,000 after acquiring an additional 34,109 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

ESGV opened at $97.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.16 and its 200-day moving average is $89.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

