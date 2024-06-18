Scarborough Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGVFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,229,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,018,000 after purchasing an additional 112,353 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,162,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,920,000 after buying an additional 48,822 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 506,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,097,000 after buying an additional 13,371 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 479,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,818,000 after acquiring an additional 21,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platt Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC now owns 402,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,271,000 after acquiring an additional 34,109 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

ESGV opened at $97.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.16 and its 200-day moving average is $89.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

