Scarborough Advisors LLC Takes Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Yum China by 3,107.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.19 and a 1-year high of $61.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.39.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum China presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

