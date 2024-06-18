Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,521 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $18,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Friedenthal Financial boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 20,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $51.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.62 and its 200-day moving average is $51.79. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $52.72.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

