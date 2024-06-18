Short Interest in Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) Drops By 8.4%

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,900 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the May 15th total of 98,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Ainos Stock Down 3.4 %

AIMD stock opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36. Ainos has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Ainos (NASDAQ:AIMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. Ainos had a negative net margin of 15,348.14% and a negative return on equity of 55.38%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Ainos Company Profile

Ainos, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan.

