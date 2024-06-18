Short Interest in Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENT) Increases By 5.6%

Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the May 15th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Alliance Entertainment Price Performance

AENT opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1.80. Alliance Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $4.10.

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alliance Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $211.21 million during the quarter.

Alliance Entertainment Company Profile

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. It offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products. The company also provides third party logistics products and services.

