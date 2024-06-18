Short Interest in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Rises By 9.4%

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the May 15th total of 3,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 769,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 13.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AMC Networks stock opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. AMC Networks has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $20.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.88 million, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.35.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.63). AMC Networks had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. AMC Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patrick O’connell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $80,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,473.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Patrick O’connell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $80,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,459 shares in the company, valued at $103,473.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael J. Sherin III sold 4,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $79,712.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 55,348 shares of company stock worth $888,957. Company insiders own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in AMC Networks by 20.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in AMC Networks in the first quarter worth about $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 70.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AMC Networks by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

