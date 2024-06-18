Short Interest in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Rises By 9.4%

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the May 15th total of 3,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 769,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 13.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
AMC Networks Stock Performance
AMC Networks stock opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. AMC Networks has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $20.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.88 million, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.35.
AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.63). AMC Networks had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. AMC Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of AMC Networks
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in AMC Networks by 20.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in AMC Networks in the first quarter worth about $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 70.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AMC Networks by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About AMC Networks
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AMC Networks
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Beyond Meat Forecast: Is There Any Hope Left for This Stock?
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Wall Street Analysts are Bullish on Lyft Stock: Here’s Why
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 6 Reasons the S&P 500 Will Keep Rising This Year
Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.