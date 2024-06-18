Short Interest in Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Drops By 5.5%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,400 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the May 15th total of 121,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 381.3 days.
Cochlear Stock Performance
CHEOF stock opened at $219.96 on Tuesday. Cochlear has a fifty-two week low of $145.73 and a fifty-two week high of $230.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.18.
About Cochlear
