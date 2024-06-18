Short Interest in Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC) Declines By 5.4%

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the May 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Diversified Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DEC opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. Diversified Energy has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.13.

Diversified Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversified Energy

About Diversified Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Diversified Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,507,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,639,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Diversified Energy by 838.5% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,484,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,948 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Diversified Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,390,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Diversified Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,871,000. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

