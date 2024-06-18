Short Interest in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Decreases By 5.2%

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,380,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the May 15th total of 24,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Halliburton Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:HAL opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.95 and a 200-day moving average of $36.47. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,481,883.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,508.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,481,883.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,704 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 443.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on HAL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

