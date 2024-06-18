Short Interest in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Expands By 14.1%

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,060,000 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the May 15th total of 5,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSIC opened at $66.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $82.63.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.73.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

