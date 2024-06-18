Short Interest in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB) Decreases By 5.6%

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the May 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

IVCB opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.19. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $12.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth $103,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Crystalline Management Inc. purchased a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth about $1,693,000. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors.

Further Reading

