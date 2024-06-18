Short Interest in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Rises By 5.9%

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the May 15th total of 3,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 362,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Buckle Stock Performance

Shares of Buckle stock opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.43. Buckle has a fifty-two week low of $30.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.15. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.18.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $262.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.50 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

Buckle Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Buckle’s payout ratio is presently 33.02%.

BKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Buckle from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Buckle

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Buckle by 60,000.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Buckle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 408.3% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 527.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 321.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

