Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Short Interest Down 5.7% in May

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,859,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the May 15th total of 13,643,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 204.8 days.

Sinch AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of CLCMF stock opened at C$2.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.42. Sinch AB has a one year low of C$1.75 and a one year high of C$2.75.

About Sinch AB (publ)

Further Reading

Sinch AB (publ) provides cloud communications services and solutions for enterprises and mobile operators in Sweden, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, India, Singapore, other European countries, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Messaging, Voice and Video, Email, and Operators.

