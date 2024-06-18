Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Short Interest Down 5.7% in May

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,859,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the May 15th total of 13,643,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 204.8 days.
Sinch AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of CLCMF stock opened at C$2.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.42. Sinch AB has a one year low of C$1.75 and a one year high of C$2.75.
About Sinch AB (publ)
