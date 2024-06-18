SIR Royalty Income Fund (SRV.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TSE:SRV.UN opened at C$12.90 on Tuesday. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$12.75 and a 1 year high of C$17.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.83. The firm has a market cap of C$108.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.57.

About SIR Royalty Income Fund

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

