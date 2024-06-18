SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
SRV.UN stock opened at C$12.90 on Tuesday. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$12.75 and a 12-month high of C$17.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.83. The stock has a market cap of C$108.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.57.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile
