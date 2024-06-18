Sivia Capital Partners LLC Invests $830,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.5% of Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,527,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,052,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 23,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,268,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $108.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $427.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

