Sivia Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,665 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,000. Tesla makes up approximately 1.3% of Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 0.3% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $187.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.61. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $299.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $176.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tesla

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.