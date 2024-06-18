Skyline Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,338 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Skyline Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,338 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000. Amazon.com makes up about 0.4% of Skyline Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total transaction of $632,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,688,826.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total transaction of $632,555.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 512,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,688,826.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,480,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,838 shares of company stock worth $11,984,344 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $184.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $191.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.