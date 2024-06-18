Snehal Patel Acquires 174,825 Shares of Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) CEO Snehal Patel bought 174,825 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $2,499,997.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,525,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,016,108.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Snehal Patel bought 3,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $57,240.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Snehal Patel acquired 2,500 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.98 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Snehal Patel acquired 1,500 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $26,520.00.

Greenwich LifeSciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLSI opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.96. The stock has a market cap of $224.63 million, a PE ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 1.60. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $21.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Greenwich LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:GLSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenwich LifeSciences

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Greenwich LifeSciences stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.73% of Greenwich LifeSciences worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

