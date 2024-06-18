Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Acquires 140 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.6% of Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 116,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.63, for a total transaction of $51,461,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,998,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,256,839,378.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.00, for a total value of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 116,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.63, for a total value of $51,461,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,998,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,256,839,378.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,667,400 shares of company stock worth $1,204,048,040. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:MA opened at $448.11 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $359.77 and a twelve month high of $490.00. The company has a market cap of $416.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $453.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $450.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

