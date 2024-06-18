Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 330.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in MetLife were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $558,460,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in MetLife by 3.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,440,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,087,000 after purchasing an additional 276,364 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in MetLife by 0.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,829,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,763,000 after purchasing an additional 17,375 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in MetLife by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,053,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,090,000 after buying an additional 700,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,878,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,468,000 after buying an additional 104,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MET stock opened at $69.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.12. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.97 and a 12-month high of $74.68.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. MetLife’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.91%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Argus raised their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.08.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

