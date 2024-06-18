Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Buys New Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 523 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 549.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $27,728.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,231 shares in the company, valued at $32,670,060.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $80,210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,858.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $27,728.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,231 shares in the company, valued at $32,670,060.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,052,023 shares of company stock worth $170,313,900 in the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BBY opened at $91.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.49. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $91.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.82.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

BBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.87.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

