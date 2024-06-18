Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Has $235,000 Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,884,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $127.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $322.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.69, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $133.10.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

